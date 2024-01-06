Heirloom Wealth Management Sells 3,629 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Heirloom Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,629 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 7.5% of Heirloom Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Heirloom Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Milestone Wealth LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 30.8% during the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of GOOG opened at $137.39 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.57 and a 52 week high of $143.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.01 and a 200-day moving average of $132.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,219 shares of company stock valued at $22,784,663 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GOOG

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.