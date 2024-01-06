Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Earns Outperform Market Weight Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their outperform market weight rating on shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.43.

Hecla Mining Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -47.89 and a beta of 2.18. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $181.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.49 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a positive return on equity of 1.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hecla Mining

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,183,460,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Hecla Mining by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

