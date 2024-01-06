Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Shares Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,465 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned about 0.06% of Heartland Financial USA worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HTLF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 219.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 521.5% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 190.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $37.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.41. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $51.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $273.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.26%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stephens dropped their target price on Heartland Financial USA from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Heartland Financial USA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heartland Financial USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

