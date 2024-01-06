Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 776,434 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 926,644 shares.The stock last traded at $11.51 and had previously closed at $11.29.

GRFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grifols in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Grifols from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grifols currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average is $9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRFS. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Grifols by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Grifols by 106.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in Grifols by 2,512.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Grifols by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Grifols by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product.

