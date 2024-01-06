Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,177 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GVA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 320.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 5,075.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter.

Granite Construction Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE GVA opened at $48.20 on Friday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.74 and a 12-month high of $52.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 71.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.27 and a 200 day moving average of $42.31.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.28. Granite Construction had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

