Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Stock Position Trimmed by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC cut its position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

Global X MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of MLPA opened at $44.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.70 and its 200-day moving average is $44.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40. Global X MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $39.52 and a 12-month high of $46.37.

About Global X MLP ETF

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.