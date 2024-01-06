General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stake Reduced by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 40.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in General Mills by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $64.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.32. The firm has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.42%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

