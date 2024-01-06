Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Acquired by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 209.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the second quarter valued at about $337,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 10.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,404,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,852,000 after buying an additional 74,369 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 8.2% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 519,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,095,000 after acquiring an additional 39,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNV stock opened at $110.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.20. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.29 and a fifty-two week high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.10% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $309.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 38.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Securities lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.20.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

