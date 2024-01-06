Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 260,051 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 305,719 shares.The stock last traded at $62.49 and had previously closed at $61.93.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FWRD. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Forward Air from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Forward Air from $103.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.57.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.06.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.11). Forward Air had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $413.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Forward Air’s payout ratio is presently 23.47%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Forward Air by 306.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

