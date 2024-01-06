Forsta AP Fonden Trims Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 807,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $10,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE:F opened at $11.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.21. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.02.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on F

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.