Forsta AP Fonden Trims Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 137,558 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 24,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $9,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,448 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 69.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,368,034 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $295,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,329 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 237.3% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 62,264 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 43,806 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 19,323 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 48.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 692,836 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $45,228,000 after acquiring an additional 225,669 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $72.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.90. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $56.45 and a 12-month high of $76.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.22%.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.56.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

