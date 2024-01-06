Forsta AP Fonden Sells 3,100 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden owned approximately 0.06% of LPL Financial worth $10,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 36.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 29.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 21.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 176.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at $58,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total transaction of $429,174.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,710.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Price Performance

LPL Financial stock opened at $234.55 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.00 and a 52 week high of $257.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.86.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.15. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 8.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPLA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TD Cowen began coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LPL Financial

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.