Forsta AP Fonden Sells 10,800 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $9,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 46.8% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 63,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 20,235 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 80.5% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 248,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,956,000 after purchasing an additional 110,982 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 11.9% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 63.6% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 137,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,130,000 after acquiring an additional 53,461 shares during the period. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.60.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $104.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 67.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.98. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 322.58%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

