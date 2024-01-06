Forsta AP Fonden Reduces Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden owned about 0.06% of Watsco worth $8,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Watsco by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,721,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Finally, Burney Co. increased its position in Watsco by 5.4% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.67.

Watsco Price Performance

WSO stock opened at $405.99 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.83 and a 52-week high of $433.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.99.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.07. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 64.69%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Stories

