Forsta AP Fonden Raises Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 251,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in General Motors were worth $8,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 28,556 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. AFS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in General Motors by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 67,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management increased its stake in General Motors by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.60. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $43.63.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. General Motors’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.79.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

