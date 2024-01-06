Forsta AP Fonden Lowers Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $10,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 97,087.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 683,204,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,573,093,000 after buying an additional 682,502,016 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,704,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,657,692,000 after buying an additional 6,307,085 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,462,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,026,405,000 after buying an additional 2,300,777 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after buying an additional 60,227,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,837,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,496,000 after purchasing an additional 14,080,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,022.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,775 shares of company stock worth $1,225,108. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.14.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $43.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The company has a market capitalization of $68.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.53.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 58.33%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

