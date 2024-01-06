Forsta AP Fonden Increases Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Workday were worth $9,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.2% in the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 1.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 21.6% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Workday by 1.2% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 4,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on WDAY. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Workday from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Workday from $249.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total transaction of $108,617.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,526,204.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,124,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,213,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total value of $108,617.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,526,204.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,152 shares of company stock worth $31,838,238. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Workday stock opened at $265.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,107.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $251.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.96 and a 1 year high of $279.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.