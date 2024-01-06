Forsta AP Fonden Has $9.36 Million Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden owned approximately 0.11% of Vail Resorts worth $9,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vail Resorts by 215.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $580,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet downgraded Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $276.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MTN

Vail Resorts Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MTN stock opened at $210.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.88 and a 1 year high of $266.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.59) by ($0.01). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $258.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 152.88%.

Vail Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.