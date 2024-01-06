Forsta AP Fonden Has $9.35 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $9,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth about $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.07.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $453.55 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $297.12 and a 1-year high of $464.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $433.89 and its 200-day moving average is $409.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.74 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.