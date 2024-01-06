Forsta AP Fonden Has $8.68 Million Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $8,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LULU. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $429.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.67.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at $36,712,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $491.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $458.70 and a 200-day moving average of $409.03. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $286.58 and a one year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

