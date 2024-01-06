Forsta AP Fonden Has $8.23 Million Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Fortive were worth $8,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 1,590.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 683.3% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.15.

Fortive Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FTV stock opened at $71.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $62.70 and a 1 year high of $79.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.73%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Further Reading

