Forsta AP Fonden Cuts Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Cintas were worth $10,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Cintas by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 321.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.
Cintas Stock Performance
CTAS opened at $577.26 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $423.06 and a 52-week high of $607.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $58.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $556.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $518.13.
Cintas Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $559.50.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTAS
Insider Activity at Cintas
In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Cintas Profile
Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.
Further Reading
