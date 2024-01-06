Forsta AP Fonden Acquires New Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,680,000. Forsta AP Fonden owned 0.07% of Super Micro Computer as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 9.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 4.8% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 36.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Susquehanna cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $12,609,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,666,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,137,039.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $12,609,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,666,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,137,039.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,708,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,880 shares of company stock worth $23,217,307 over the last quarter. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $292.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $278.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.13. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $69.02 and a one year high of $357.00.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 31.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

