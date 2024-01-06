Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,953,000 after buying an additional 1,837,593 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,777,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,880,000. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,368,000 after buying an additional 720,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on Z shares. TheStreet cut Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

NASDAQ Z opened at $53.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $59.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of -80.16 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.32 and its 200 day moving average is $48.21.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $100,412.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,880,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 21,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $820,655.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,008.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $100,412.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,105. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

