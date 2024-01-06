Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Decreases Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $101.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $101.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.88.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $98.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.67 and its 200 day moving average is $100.07. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $82.81 and a 52 week high of $127.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 191.39%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

