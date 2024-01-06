FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,499 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 85.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 5.5% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,772,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 0.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 94,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 2.5% in the second quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 27,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded W. R. Berkley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

NYSE:WRB opened at $74.36 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.12.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.87%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

