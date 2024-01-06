FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 164 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 64.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 422,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,929,000 after buying an additional 83,328 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,452,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 32.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 16,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.42.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:INSP opened at $175.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.42. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.27 and a 52 week high of $330.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -155.45 and a beta of 1.48.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.49 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

