FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MET. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 11.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in MetLife by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,957,000 after purchasing an additional 346,999 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 937.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET opened at $68.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $73.92. The firm has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.47%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.58.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

