FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,634,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 580.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SF. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Stifel Financial from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

In other news, VP Mark P. Fisher sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $524,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,331.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stifel Financial stock opened at $70.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.47. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $53.47 and a twelve month high of $70.43.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.26%.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

