FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 975 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CORT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1,247.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CORT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.81.

Insider Transactions at Corcept Therapeutics

In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 18,471 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $504,073.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,111.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $61,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 18,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $504,073.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,111.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,541 shares of company stock worth $2,050,879. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $24.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.47 and its 200-day moving average is $27.75. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $34.28. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.39.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.