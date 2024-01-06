FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Buys 242 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 149.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $768,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 28,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.62.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

DGX stock opened at $141.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $119.59 and a one year high of $156.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.91.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

