FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 839 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6,599.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,545,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,413,000 after buying an additional 2,507,241 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,026,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,739,000 after purchasing an additional 972,139 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 94.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,841,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,249,000 after purchasing an additional 892,933 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,875,000. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $56.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.73 and a 52-week high of $64.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 24.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $143,136.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,632 shares in the company, valued at $248,877.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $143,136.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,877.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,278 shares in the company, valued at $274,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KNX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading

