Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Purchased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $10,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,834,943,000 after acquiring an additional 44,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,044,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,090,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,681,000 after acquiring an additional 12,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,313,000 after acquiring an additional 89,888 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of FICO opened at $1,116.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $575.39 and a one year high of $1,185.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,073.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $931.56.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $389.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.25 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $889.30, for a total transaction of $2,522,054.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,593,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fair Isaac news, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total transaction of $8,404,224.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,565.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $889.30, for a total value of $2,522,054.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,593,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,997 shares of company stock valued at $26,859,397. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on FICO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $875.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $985.00.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

