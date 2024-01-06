Equinox Gold’s (EQX) “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

EQX opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 76.67 and a beta of 1.30. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $5.84.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.12. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $284.75 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Equinox Gold will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQX. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Equinox Gold by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,040,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,168 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,413,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,818,000 after purchasing an additional 86,481 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 8,405,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,440,000 after purchasing an additional 262,591 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 18.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,934,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,180,000 after buying an additional 929,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,626,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,265,000 after buying an additional 149,383 shares during the period. 31.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.

