Equinox Gold’s (EQX) “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Shares of EQX stock opened at C$6.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.43. Equinox Gold has a one year low of C$4.61 and a one year high of C$7.89. The stock has a market cap of C$1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.84, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$382.02 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 2.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post 0.2792793 EPS for the current year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.

