Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform spec overwgt” rating reiterated by National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE EQX opened at C$6.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.84, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.89. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.61 and a 1-year high of C$7.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.43.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$382.02 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 4.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Equinox Gold will post 0.2792793 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.

