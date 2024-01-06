Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform spec overwgt” rating reissued by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equinox Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on EQX

Equinox Gold Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 76.67 and a beta of 1.30. Equinox Gold has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $5.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.12. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 0.91% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $284.75 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 20,288.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.61% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.