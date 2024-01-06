Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,957 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 1.54% of Enpro worth $39,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enpro in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Enpro by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Enpro in the second quarter worth $200,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Enpro in the second quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enpro in the second quarter worth $75,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enpro alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enpro in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Enpro Price Performance

NPO opened at $144.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.54. Enpro Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.74 and a 1 year high of $161.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.35.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $250.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.67 million. Enpro had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Enpro Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enpro Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

About Enpro

(Free Report)

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enpro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enpro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.