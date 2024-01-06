Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stake Reduced by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 215.1% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 162.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL opened at $195.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.64. The stock has a market cap of $55.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $143.91 and a one year high of $201.62.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ECL

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ecolab news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.