Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Has $34.72 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 725,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,521 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for 17.7% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF worth $34,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $48.91 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.18 and a 200-day moving average of $48.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $1.3568 dividend. This represents a $16.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 33.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

