eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 820,961 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,889 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.15% of eBay worth $36,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in eBay by 272.2% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of EBAY opened at $42.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $52.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.34.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. eBay’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EBAY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.