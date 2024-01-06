Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $14.77, but opened at $14.37. Dyne Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.37, with a volume of 1,017,632 shares traded.

Specifically, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 9,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $73,548.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,605 shares in the company, valued at $700,077. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Richard William Scalzo sold 2,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $28,559.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,220.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 9,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $73,548.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,077. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 294,726 shares of company stock worth $5,314,806. Company insiders own 32.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.16). Analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 560.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Stories

