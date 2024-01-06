DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DTE. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 10.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,435,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,918,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,375 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 224.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,379,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,053 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 89.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,515,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,722,000 after purchasing an additional 716,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,425,000 after purchasing an additional 527,592 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $110.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.65. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $121.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.23). DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 67.44%.

DTE has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on DTE Energy from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.19.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

