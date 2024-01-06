Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.14 and last traded at $9.25. 192,682 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 520,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $15.50 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.69.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 73.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $65.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DH. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $1,760,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $495,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 976,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,738,000 after purchasing an additional 94,850 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 53.8% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 112,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 39,333 shares during the period. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $516,000.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

