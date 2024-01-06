Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,422 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.10% of Darling Ingredients worth $8,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.3% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,258,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,287,000 after acquiring an additional 15,621 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 1,384.6% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 34.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 59,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 15,177 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth about $3,303,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 18.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DAR shares. TheStreet downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.60.

Insider Transactions at Darling Ingredients

In other news, EVP Robert W. Day bought 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.77 per share, for a total transaction of $81,451.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $164,156.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.88 per share, with a total value of $50,256.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 13,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,100.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Day purchased 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.77 per share, for a total transaction of $81,451.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,156.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 16,288 shares of company stock worth $715,604. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $46.19 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $38.97 and a one year high of $71.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.37%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Darling Ingredients

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

