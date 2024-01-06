Dakota Wealth Management Sells 140 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 516 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth about $25,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 260.0% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total value of $4,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total value of $4,045,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,917 shares of company stock worth $16,516,349. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

NYSE DECK opened at $652.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $659.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $573.70. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $392.21 and a 1-year high of $723.42.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $2.41. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.54 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on DECK. Wedbush raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Deckers Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $674.54.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

