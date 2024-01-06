Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 691 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $536,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 951.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 206,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,972,000 after purchasing an additional 186,979 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 21,096 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 27,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,088,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

IPG opened at $32.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.67%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IPG shares. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

