Dakota Wealth Management Has $241,000 Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 70.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,164 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 61.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 30.8% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $229.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.47. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.61 and a 52 week high of $245.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at $706,539.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,539.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,107,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,620 shares of company stock worth $5,290,138. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.45.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

