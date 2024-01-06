Dakota Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 1,329 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $173.79 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.56 and a 52 week high of $175.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.73 and a 200-day moving average of $161.58.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
