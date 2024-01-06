Dakota Wealth Management Acquires New Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Livent by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Livent by 51.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 257,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 87,113 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Livent by 1.5% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in Livent by 39.3% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 65,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 18,509 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Livent by 9.4% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,595,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,375,000 after purchasing an additional 137,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Livent alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Livent from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut Livent from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Livent from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Livent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Livent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.59.

Livent Price Performance

Livent stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Livent Co. has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $29.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.65. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.76.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Livent had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 40.77%. The business had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Livent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.